Man arrested in shooting that injured 6-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting case that left a 6-year-old child injured.

On Monday, Jan. 30, SPD reported the arrest of Cavisia Goode, 27, for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 28 shooting.

Police say it happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 2700 block of Parkridge Street. When officers got there, they found a 6-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the wrist. Police were told it happened while the child was riding in a car with their father.

Investigators were able to determine the child was shot by a weapon from within the vehicle.

Goode is charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

Police say the child is expected to recover.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.