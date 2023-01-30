Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Man arrested in shooting that injured 6-year-old

Cavisia Goode, DOB: 3/15/1995
Cavisia Goode, DOB: 3/15/1995(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting case that left a 6-year-old child injured.

On Monday, Jan. 30, SPD reported the arrest of Cavisia Goode, 27, for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 28 shooting.

Police say it happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 2700 block of Parkridge Street. When officers got there, they found a 6-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the wrist. Police were told it happened while the child was riding in a car with their father.

Investigators were able to determine the child was shot by a weapon from within the vehicle.

Goode is charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

Police say the child is expected to recover.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Caddo coroner's office has identified 27-year-old Tytierr James, of Bossier Parish, as the...
Caddo coroner identifies Bossier woman found dead near bridge in Shreveport
SPD investigating shooting on E. Kings Highway
Man fatally shot on East Kings Highway
Madison Brooks
Family of Madison Brooks announces funeral arrangements
Man shot, left on side of street in Carthage; suspect faces charge of attempted murder
SFD Firefighters battle flames at 2 house fires within 2-hour period

Latest News

Tips to get the best night's sleep
Tips to get the best night's sleep
How sleep impacts your health
How sleep impacts your health
Top left: Denickolas Maurice Brown Top right: Dariusz Patterson Bottom left: Meadow...
4 inmates escape Columbia County Detention Facility
Gremillion is an 8-year-old male with short brown hair and brown eyes.
LSP: Covington 8-year-old reported missing found safe