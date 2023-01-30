Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Lisa Loring, original Wednesday in ‘Addams Family’ TV series, dies

Lisa Loring is best known as Wednesday Addams in the “Addams Family” television series from the...
Lisa Loring is best known as Wednesday Addams in the “Addams Family” television series from the 60s.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Lisa Loring, who portrayed Wednesday Addams in the original “Addams Family” television series from 1964 to 1966, has died, family and friends reported. She was 64.

She suffered a massive stroke and had been on life support for three days, her friend Laurie Jacobson posted on Facebook, adding “She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams. Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisa’s legacy in the world of entertainment is huge. And the legacy for her family and friends -- a wealth of humor, affection and love will long play in our memories.”

Her daughter Vanessa Foumberg confirmed Loring’s death to Variety, saying she “went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands.”

A 6-year-old Loring took on the role of Wednesday Addams, the eccentric young daughter of Gomez and Morticia, CNN reported. After the TV show ended two years later, she would return again as the character in a 1977 TV film, ““Halloween with the New Addams Family.”

The actress appeared on a number of shows, including a recurring role in “As the World Turns” from 1981 to 1983, as well as “Barnaby Jones,” “Fantasy Island,” “The Girl from U.N.C.L.E.” and “The Phyllis Diller Show.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Caddo coroner's office has identified 27-year-old Tytierr James, of Bossier Parish, as the...
Caddo coroner identifies Bossier woman found dead near bridge in Shreveport
SPD investigating shooting on E. Kings Highway
Man fatally shot on East Kings Highway
Madison Brooks
Family of Madison Brooks announces funeral arrangements
Man shot, left on side of street in Carthage; suspect faces charge of attempted murder
SFD Firefighters battle flames at 2 house fires within 2-hour period

Latest News

Tips to get the best night's sleep
Tips to get the best night's sleep
How sleep impacts your health
How sleep impacts your health
Top left: Denickolas Maurice Brown Top right: Dariusz Patterson Bottom left: Meadow...
4 inmates escape Columbia County Detention Facility
WARNING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT: The video appears to tell a different story.
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols beating video appears to contradict early police statements
Gremillion is an 8-year-old male with short brown hair and brown eyes.
LSP: Covington 8-year-old reported missing found safe