How sleep impacts your health & tips for the best night’s rest

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Getting back into your work-week routine can be a rough adjustment, especially when it comes to getting the proper amount of sleep.

Health officials say no matter what shift you work, you should be getting about six to nine hours of sleep a night in order to function properly.

“In Brisbane, a study looked at 14,000 nurses over a 30-year span that worked a night shift to look at what are the long-term detrimental effects. It’s found that if you’re on a nigh shift or a swing shift, basically a non-traditional day shift, for more than 10 years, your risk of heart attack, stroke, diabetes, depression, death from non-related causes, goes significantly up,” said Dr. Matthew Ramage, family medicine specialist.

Tips to get the best night’s sleep:

Turn off all electronics at least an hour before bed. Blue light from electronics make it harder to fall asleep and stay asleep.

Try getting 150 minutes of working out in each week. This can be light exercise, like walking or jogging.

Stay away from excess caffeine. Caffeine makes your body aware that you’re awake, but doesn’t help with daily performance skills.

Officials advise against taking over-the-counter sleep-aid medications, as they can take four to six weeks to wean yourself off of them. They say melatonin is fine to take, as it is naturally produced by your body and isn’t addictive. This can be taken two hours before bed.

