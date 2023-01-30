Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Holocaust survivor swindled out of life savings on dating site

Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Peaches Stergo used a variety of excuses to get the victim...
Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Peaches Stergo used a variety of excuses to get the victim to send her more than $2.8 million after meeting him on a dating website.(Source: U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Federal prosecutors say a Florida woman swindled an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor out of more than $2.8 million.

The unidentified man met 36-year-old Peaches Stergo, also known as Alice, on a dating website several years ago. She used a variety of excuses to get him to send her money, always with the promise she would pay him back.

Instead, Stergo is accused of using that money to buy a home in a gated community, a condominium, a boat and numerous cars, including a Corvette.

By the time the man admitted to his son what he had done, prosecutors say he had given Stergo his entire life savings.

Stergo is now facing charges of wire fraud in federal court. If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison.

The Federal Trade Commission reports romance scams cost victims $547 million in 2021. Elderly singles are frequently targeted, according to the AARP.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD investigating shooting on E. Kings Highway
Man fatally shot on East Kings Highway
Madison Brooks
Family of Madison Brooks announces funeral arrangements
The Caddo coroner's office has identified 27-year-old Tytierr James, of Bossier Parish, as the...
Caddo coroner identifies Bossier woman found dead near bridge in Shreveport
Man shot, left on side of street in Carthage; suspect faces charge of attempted murder
SFD Firefighters battle flames at 2 house fires within 2-hour period

Latest News

Tips to get the best night's sleep
Tips to get the best night's sleep
How sleep impacts your health
How sleep impacts your health
Lisa Loring is best known as Wednesday Addams in the “Addams Family” television series from the...
Lisa Loring, original Wednesday in ‘Addams Family’ TV series, dies
FILE - An Amtrak train emerges from the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel in Baltimore, Sept. 15,...
Biden visit to Baltimore highlights rail tunnel project
A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles in...
Russian shelling kills 5 in tough eastern Ukraine combat