Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Former Ouachita deputy clerk arrested, accused of wiring public funds to self

(Source: KNOE)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Former Ouachita Parish deputy clerk Donald J. Ryder, Jr. was arrested this morning on charges such as money laundering, computer fraud and malfeasance in office.

Ryder is accused of diverting public funds from the Clerk of Court to himself via PayPal.

An audit report released in June of 2022, which KNOE previously reported on, said Ryder violated state and federal law.

“Former Clerk of Court Deputy Clerk Donald J. Ryder, Jr. used an online money transfer system (PayPal) to divert $344,226 of public funds from the Clerk of Court to himself from December 24, 2014 to October 10, 2018,” the report said. “By improperly transferring and receiving public funds he was not entitled to received, Mr. Ryder may have violated state and federal law.”

As Ouachita Parish deputy clerk, Ryder operated the office’s PayPal account. Ryder said he had an agreement to have his salary paid through the office’s PayPal account, the audit report stated.

Louise Bond, who was Ouachita Parish Clerk at the time, told the auditor that there was no such agreement.

Ryder has now been arrested on the following charges:

  • Money Laundering; Transactions Involving Proceeds of Criminal Activity
  • Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds
  • Computer Fraud
  • Malfeasance in Office
  • Theft

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Caddo coroner's office has identified 27-year-old Tytierr James, of Bossier Parish, as the...
Caddo coroner identifies Bossier woman found dead near bridge in Shreveport
SPD investigating shooting on E. Kings Highway
Man fatally shot on East Kings Highway
Top left: Denickolas Maurice Brown Top right: Dariusz Patterson Bottom left: Meadow...
3 inmates at large, 1 in custody after escaping from Columbia County Detention Facility
Madison Brooks
Family of Madison Brooks announces funeral arrangements
Man shot, left on side of street in Carthage; suspect faces charge of attempted murder

Latest News

Tips to get the best night's sleep
Tips to get the best night's sleep
How sleep impacts your health
How sleep impacts your health
Flooding closes 40 Harrison County roads; more rain expected
Flooding closes 40 Harrison County roads; more rain expected
An 8-year-old boy died in a fire on Church Street in Sarepta, La. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
8-year-old boy killed in fire caused by space heater