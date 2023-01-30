Damp and chilly to start the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a very soggy weekend across the ArkLaTex, we are seeing a break in the rain for many areas this morning. A cold front is pushing in from the northwest so temperatures are much colder, especially across portions of Texas and Oklahoma where readings have fallen into the 30s. Elsewhere, we are waking up to 40s and low 50s.

As we head into the afternoon, showers will start to redevelop across Texas and then spread northeast into the rest of the region. The best rain chance today will be closer to I-30 with lower chances in our southeast parishes. It will be a much colder day behind the front with highs ranging from the upper 30s in our northwestern counties to the mid 50s in our southeastern parishes.

Later tonight and into Tuesday, even colder air will filter in from the northwest and this is when we could see freezing rain develop across parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Travel could become very hazardous in this region once the freezing rain begins. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have now been issued for this region through 6AM Wednesday.

For the rest of the ArkLaTex, expect a widespread chilly rain by Tuesday afternoon with highs struggling to get into the low 40s and it will feel colder with a northeast breeze.

Several more rounds of rain will be likely through Wednesday and Thursday and by the time all is done, we could see another widespread 2-4″ of rain across the ArkLaTex. With saturated soil, flooding will become an increasing concern throughout the week.

More freezing rain will be likely at times in our northwestern zones and this will continue to impact travel here.

We finally break out of this pattern by Friday and this next weekend is looking fantastic with sunshine and milder air returning!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

