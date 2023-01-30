Ask the Doctor
Continuous rain causes growing concern for flooding

Flooding on Blocker Road in Marshall, Texas
By Daffney Dawson and Matt Jones
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The ArkLaTex has seen many rounds of rain this month, leading to a rising concern for flooding.

The National Weather Service says the following areas are likely to see flooding:

  • Wallace Lake in south Caddo Parish
  • Cross Lake in Caddo Parish
  • Red Chute Bayou at the Dogwood Trail Bridge in Bossier Parish
  • Red Chute along Sligo Road in Bossier Parish

First Alert Meteorologist Matt Jones says flooding won’t become a bigger issue until Wednesday or Thursday.

Due to the rainfall, the City of Shreveport’s Water and Sewerage Department has opened all three spillway gates around Cross Lake. The lake level is currently at 171.23.

Some KSLA viewers have sent in pictures of rising water in areas like Webster Parish and Marshall, Texas. If you have pictures you would like to submit, please click below.

