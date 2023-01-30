Continuous rain causes growing concern for flooding

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The ArkLaTex has seen many rounds of rain this month, leading to a rising concern for flooding.

The National Weather Service says the following areas are likely to see flooding:

Wallace Lake in south Caddo Parish

Cross Lake in Caddo Parish

Red Chute Bayou at the Dogwood Trail Bridge in Bossier Parish

Red Chute along Sligo Road in Bossier Parish

First Alert Meteorologist Matt Jones says flooding won’t become a bigger issue until Wednesday or Thursday.

Due to the rainfall, the City of Shreveport’s Water and Sewerage Department has opened all three spillway gates around Cross Lake. The lake level is currently at 171.23.

Some KSLA viewers have sent in pictures of rising water in areas like Webster Parish and Marshall, Texas. If you have pictures you would like to submit, please click below.

