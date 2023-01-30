Caddo coroner identifies Bossier woman found dead near bridge in Shreveport

Ask the Doctor
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman was found dead Sunday (Jan. 29) evening on an embankment of Twelve Mile Bayou in north Shreveport.

Police and fire personnel were summoned to the scene near a bridge on North Market Street at 5:46 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The Caddo coroner’s office has since identified her as 27-year-old Tytierr James, of Bossier Parish.

Authorities say she was positively identified through fingerprint comparison.

The cause and manner of her death remain under investigation.

An autopsy has been ordered.

KSLA News 12 has reached out to police for further details and is awaiting a response.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

