Additional East Texas school districts announcing closures, early dismissals

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: Kaufman ISD, Terrell ISD, and Scurry-Rosser ISD have announced early dismissal for Monday due to severe weather conditions.

Kaufman ISD students can be picked up as early as noon, Scurry-Rosser ISD students will begin to be released at 12:30 p.m.

Terrell ISD students pickup time depend on the campus. Furlough Middle School early release will be at 11:40 a.m., Terrell High School will be at 11: 45 a.m., and Early Childhood and Elementary early dismissal will be at 12:30 p.m.

Rains ISD is the latest school district to announce a school closure for Monday, January 30 due to weather conditions.

According to the Rains ISD official Facebook page, the closure is due to “icing on bridges and dangerous road conditions.” The Rains County Sheriff’s Office is already reporting several car wrecks caused by icy bridges.

This school closure announcement comes a day after Elysian Fields ISD and Waskom ISD announced they will also be closing their campuses Monday, citing the recent flash flooding and unsafe road conditions.

MORE CLOSINGS HERE: Closings (kltv.com)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.