Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Additional East Texas school districts announcing closures, early dismissals

(KBTX)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: Kaufman ISD, Terrell ISD, and Scurry-Rosser ISD have announced early dismissal for Monday due to severe weather conditions.

Kaufman ISD students can be picked up as early as noon, Scurry-Rosser ISD students will begin to be released at 12:30 p.m.

Terrell ISD students pickup time depend on the campus. Furlough Middle School early release will be at 11:40 a.m., Terrell High School will be at 11: 45 a.m., and Early Childhood and Elementary early dismissal will be at 12:30 p.m.

Rains ISD is the latest school district to announce a school closure for Monday, January 30 due to weather conditions.

According to the Rains ISD official Facebook page, the closure is due to “icing on bridges and dangerous road conditions.” The Rains County Sheriff’s Office is already reporting several car wrecks caused by icy bridges.

This school closure announcement comes a day after Elysian Fields ISD and Waskom ISD announced they will also be closing their campuses Monday, citing the recent flash flooding and unsafe road conditions.

MORE CLOSINGS HERE: Closings (kltv.com)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Caddo coroner's office has identified 27-year-old Tytierr James, of Bossier Parish, as the...
Caddo coroner identifies Bossier woman found dead near bridge in Shreveport
Top left: Denickolas Maurice Brown Top right: Dariusz Patterson Bottom left: Meadow...
4 inmates in custody after escaping from Columbia County Detention Facility
Freezing rain increasing
Ice threat increasing later today and tonight
An 8-year-old boy died in a fire on Church Street in Sarepta, La. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
8-year-old boy killed in fire caused by space heater
Animal Control rounded up a couple of dogs Jan. 30, 2023, that neighbors say have been...
2 dogs seized by Animal Control after ‘terrorizing’ Shreveport neighborhood, injuring elderly man

Latest News

Cross Lake closed due to high water levels
Cross Lake closed due to high water levels
Man struck by freightliner in Texas
Man struck by freightliner in Texas
4 inmates in custody after escaping
4 inmates in custody after escaping
DOTD preps roads for winter weather
DOTD preps roads for winter weather
Jay'Quan Williams, 17
RUNAWAY: SPD looking for teen last seen on Amelia Ave.