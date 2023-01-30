Ask the Doctor
8-year-old boy killed in fire caused by space heater

An 8-year-old boy died in a fire on Church Street in Sarepta, La. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
An 8-year-old boy died in a fire on Church Street in Sarepta, La. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.(Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAREPTA, La. (KSLA) - An 8-year-old boy is dead after a fire in Webster Parish.

It happened Monday, Jan. 30 around 1:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Church Street in Sarepta, officials with the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM) confirm. The fire was caused by a space heater being too close to the child’s bed, officials say.

Two adults and two toddlers were able to escape the fire with minor smoke inhalation.

LAOSFM officials say the family was asleep when the adults awoke to the smell of smoke. The two adults and two toddlers were able to escape from their side of the mobile home, but they couldn’t get to the boy, who was on the other side of the home.

The fire started in the boy’s bedroom, officials say.

“This is the second space heater-related fire death from the past few days, and both losses of life are of vulnerable individuals,” State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis said. “We not only have to educate ourselves about safe home heating practices, but we need to be sure every member of our household knows how to stay warm safely and understands why it’s important to follow safe home heating tips.”

SPACE HEATER SAFETY TIPS

  • Place space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like blankets and curtains
  • Plug all heating appliances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords
  • Do not use stoves, ovens or grills to heat homes
  • Don’t overfill fireplaces/wood-burning stoves
  • Do not leave candles/open flames (or space heaters) unattended

LAOSFM officials were unable to confirm whether the mobile home had working smoke detectors.

