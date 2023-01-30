Ask the Doctor
8 arrested as part of north Shreveport crime operation

(file)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Eight people have been arrested and charged as part of a crime operation conducted by the Shreveport Police Department.

The Violent Crimes Abatement Team partnered with multiple other agencies to conduct the operation in north Shreveport on Jan. 16. The operation resulted in eight felony arrests.

ARRESTS MADE

Jerrion Griffin, 20

  • Possession of a stolen firearm

Akchanel Bush, 35

  • Pandering

Akilia Merriett, 35

  • Prostitution
  • Possession of schedule II narcotics

Omari James, 25

  • Juvenile court warrant

Lajonicka Sharp, 21

  • Warrant out of Caddo Parish

Torri Pierce, 28

  • Possession of schedule I narcotics with the intent to distribute

Michael Stewart, 26

  • Possession of schedule I narcotics
  • Warrant for aggravated assault (domestic violence) and burglary

17-year-old juvenile

  • Warrant for burglary

Police say the operation utilized Shreveport’s Real Time Crime Center and resulted in the seizure of an undisclosed amount of MDMA, 56 g of marijuana, and a stolen 9mm semi-automatic gun.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

