8 arrested as part of north Shreveport crime operation
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Eight people have been arrested and charged as part of a crime operation conducted by the Shreveport Police Department.
The Violent Crimes Abatement Team partnered with multiple other agencies to conduct the operation in north Shreveport on Jan. 16. The operation resulted in eight felony arrests.
ARRESTS MADE
Jerrion Griffin, 20
- Possession of a stolen firearm
Akchanel Bush, 35
- Pandering
Akilia Merriett, 35
- Prostitution
- Possession of schedule II narcotics
Omari James, 25
- Juvenile court warrant
Lajonicka Sharp, 21
- Warrant out of Caddo Parish
Torri Pierce, 28
- Possession of schedule I narcotics with the intent to distribute
Michael Stewart, 26
- Possession of schedule I narcotics
- Warrant for aggravated assault (domestic violence) and burglary
17-year-old juvenile
- Warrant for burglary
Police say the operation utilized Shreveport’s Real Time Crime Center and resulted in the seizure of an undisclosed amount of MDMA, 56 g of marijuana, and a stolen 9mm semi-automatic gun.
