4 inmates escape Columbia County Detention Facility
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - According to Sheriff Leroy Martin, four inmates escaped the Columbia County Detention Facility on Monday, Jan. 30.
Denickolas Brown, Dariusz Patterson, Meadow Saulsberry and Rico Rose are considered armed and dangerous.
Martin says they are in vehicles and not on foot. The vehicles are described as a gold Ford Escape with plate number 929ZER (Ark.) and a white Toyota Corolla with plate number AEP12K (Ark.).
If you see these vehicles or the inmates, please contact Columbia County Dispatch immediately at (870) 234-5655. Do not approach them.
Inmate charges:
- Denickolas Maurice Brown (32): Possession of drugs and firearms
- Dariusz Patterson (19): Terroristic act
- Meadow Saulsberry (19): Terroristic act
- Rico Jermaine Rose (32): Capitol murder, possession of firearms
