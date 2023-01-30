Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

4 inmates escape Columbia County Detention Facility

Top left: Denickolas Maurice Brown Top right: Dariusz Patterson Bottom left: Meadow...
Top left: Denickolas Maurice Brown Top right: Dariusz Patterson Bottom left: Meadow Saulsberry Bottom right: Rico Jermaine Rose(Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - According to Sheriff Leroy Martin, four inmates escaped the Columbia County Detention Facility on Monday, Jan. 30.

Denickolas Brown, Dariusz Patterson, Meadow Saulsberry and Rico Rose are considered armed and dangerous.

Top left: Denickolas Maurice Brown Top right: Dariusz Patterson Bottom left: Meadow...
Top left: Denickolas Maurice Brown Top right: Dariusz Patterson Bottom left: Meadow Saulsberry Bottom right: Rico Jermaine Rose(Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

Martin says they are in vehicles and not on foot. The vehicles are described as a gold Ford Escape with plate number 929ZER (Ark.) and a white Toyota Corolla with plate number AEP12K (Ark.).

If you see these vehicles or the inmates, please contact Columbia County Dispatch immediately at (870) 234-5655. Do not approach them.

Inmate charges:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Caddo coroner's office has identified 27-year-old Tytierr James, of Bossier Parish, as the...
Caddo coroner identifies Bossier woman found dead near bridge in Shreveport
SPD investigating shooting on E. Kings Highway
Man fatally shot on East Kings Highway
Madison Brooks
Family of Madison Brooks announces funeral arrangements
Man shot, left on side of street in Carthage; suspect faces charge of attempted murder
SFD Firefighters battle flames at 2 house fires within 2-hour period

Latest News

Tips to get the best night's sleep
Tips to get the best night's sleep
How sleep impacts your health
How sleep impacts your health
Cavisia Goode, DOB: 3/15/1995
Man arrested in shooting that injured 6-year-old
Gremillion is an 8-year-old male with short brown hair and brown eyes.
LSP: Covington 8-year-old reported missing found safe