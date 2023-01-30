4 inmates escape Columbia County Detention Facility

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - According to Sheriff Leroy Martin, four inmates escaped the Columbia County Detention Facility on Monday, Jan. 30.

Denickolas Brown, Dariusz Patterson, Meadow Saulsberry and Rico Rose are considered armed and dangerous.

Top left: Denickolas Maurice Brown Top right: Dariusz Patterson Bottom left: Meadow Saulsberry Bottom right: Rico Jermaine Rose (Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

Martin says they are in vehicles and not on foot. The vehicles are described as a gold Ford Escape with plate number 929ZER (Ark.) and a white Toyota Corolla with plate number AEP12K (Ark.).

If you see these vehicles or the inmates, please contact Columbia County Dispatch immediately at (870) 234-5655. Do not approach them.

Inmate charges:

