2 dogs seized by animal control after ‘terrorizing’ Shreveport neighborhood, injuring elderly man

Animal control rounded up a couple of dogs on Jan. 30, 2023 that neighbors say have been...
Animal control rounded up a couple of dogs on Jan. 30, 2023 that neighbors say have been "terrorizing" the area.(Chad Kraus)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Neighbors in the Willow Point subdivision on Cross Lake say they are scared to even leave their homes or let their kids play outside.

They say two large dogs bit an elderly man, who is badly injured. Several homeowners say these dogs killed their beloved pets, even ripping one from a neighbor’s arms and killing it in front of them.

On Jan. 30, animal control was finally able to round up the dogs. It’s not clear yet what animal control plans to do with the dogs.

