The wet forecast continues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! The very, very wet forecast continues in the ArkLaTex today and will for the majority of this week. Temperatures have largely not moved since this morning but the rain sure has. Tonight, lows will drop to the mid-40s as the rain tapers off and we take a brief time-out from the incessant rainfall.

Tomorrow, we will see cloudy skies to start the day off and widely scattered showers. Going into the midday we will see more widespread rain moving in once again with the chance of a wintry mix in the northern counties of the region. Highs tomorrow will struggle to reach the low-50s in Shreveport but there will be a pretty large gradient throughout the region, the north and northwestern portion of the region will not get that warm. Lows tomorrow night will drop to near freezing, increasing the chance for a wintry mix or freezing rain.

The rain continues, widespread on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with that same chance of a wintry mix. Highs will only reach the mid-40s on both days and lows dropping to the low-30s. Friday it looks like we will see a day of no rain chances and some sunshine and it looks like that will continue into the weekend as we warm up into the low-60s.

