Man shot, left on roadside in Carthage; Arrest warrant issued

CARTHAGE, TEXAS (KSLA) - A suspect has been named in the shooting of a man in Carthage, Texas.

As of Jan. 29 7:30 a.m., a suspect has been developed in the case. An arrest warrant has been issued and served for Nathanael Chardonnay.

On Jan. 29 at 3:04 a.m., the Carthage Police Department and Panola County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a reported shooting on the 600 block of South Adams Street. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered a man on the side of the street with gunshot wounds.

No suspect was present when officers arrived.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, their condition is currently unknown.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

More updates to come as information becomes available.

