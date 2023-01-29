Ask the Doctor
Krewe of Centaur holds annual Mardi Gras ball

By Michael Barnes
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mardi Gras season started a few weeks ago, and while the season took a little break, the Krewe of Centaur started it back up by kicking off the festivities with their annual Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras Ball.

The ball was held on Saturday, Jan. 28, and in true Mardi Gras fashion, gold, green, and purple decorated the ballroom in the Shreveport Convention Center.

Some Mardi Gras ball first timers say the ball was the best thing since sliced bread. While Seasoned visitors already know what this Louisiana season is truly made of. Whether old or new, the unanimous opinion is that everyone was in attendance to have a great time. Some even say the season and the ball are once in a lifetime experiences.

“People are missing out on the festivities everybody is having a blast here and there’s like this level of camaraderie that Louisiana has during Mardi Gras. Everybody makes you feel so welcomed when you’re here, and it’s just a great atmosphere,” said one of the guests at the ball.

The ball was a blast for attendees, but the Krewe of Centaur is just getting started with the Mardi Gras festivities. They’re looking forward to bringing their floats to the streets for the Centaur Parade.

