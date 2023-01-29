SFD Firefighters battle flames at 2 house fires within 2-hour period

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two house fires happen within a two-hour time frame from each other in Shreveport, one in Allendale and one in Southern Hills.

On Jan 28, at 9:52 p.m., SFD responded to a reported two-story wood-framed house fire on the 9300 block of Belden Drive in the Southern Hills neighborhood. When firefighters first got onto the scene they encountered flames and smoke coming from the left side of the house.

Firefighters entered the home through the garage to locate the fire and extinguish the flames.

The flames caused heavy damage to the garage and the front of the house.

It took 30 firefighters to bring the fire under control.

Two adults and three children who occupied the residence escaped unharmed.

The Red Cross was notified for additional help and resources for the family.

The fire’s cause is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported in the event.

On Jan 28, at 8:34 p.m., SFD was dispatched to a reported single-story wood famed house fire on the 1700 block of Arlington Avenue in the Allendale neighborhood. When firefighters arrived they encountered heavy flames and smoke coming from all sides of the house.

Accordingly, the house was vacant and suffered a total loss from the flames. Due to the intensity of the fire the adjacent home received heavy fire and head damage. The occupant of the neighboring house was able to escape their residence unharmed.

It took the efforts of 27 firefighters to bring the flames under control.

The occupant of the adjacent residence has access to local family for needed resources, but the Red Cross was notified for additional help.

Fire Investigators deemed the cause of this incident as undetermined.

If you or someone you know needs a free smoke detector, please call the Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 318-673-6740.

