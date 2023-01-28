A very wet forecast

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! If you can call it that at least. It has been a very wet Saturday across much of the ArkLaTex. At least it is somewhat comfortable in terms of temperature and the rain isn’t all that cold. We hit highs in the mid and upper-60s in some places and the cloud cover has not stopped. Tonight we will see temperatures maintain what they have been doing today for the most part, maybe they will drop a few degrees but it is going to be much warmer than average lows usually see.

Tomorrow, more rain. This time heavier rain is expected as highs eventually reach the mid-60s again. Thunderstorms are possible throughout the day, especially during the afternoon hours and the rain will continue into the night. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 40s as rain tapers off going into Monday.

Monday will see a break from widespread rainfall until we get into the late afternoon hours. Widespread rain continues Tuesday as temperatures begin falling into the 50s and 40s for highs Tuesday and Wednesday. A wintry mix is definitely possible Tuesday and Wednesday, especially in the northern portion of the ArkLaTex. We will not be done with the rain until we get to Friday.

