Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Tyre Nichols: Attorney of 1 former MPD officer ‘urges public to use caution in judging actions’

Criminal Defense Attorney Blake Ballin
Criminal Defense Attorney Blake Ballin(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After reviewing the video for the first time, attorney Blake Ballin released a statement on behalf of one of the former Memphis Police Department officers.

With the focus on Desmond Mills’ actions in the video, the attorney says some questions are still at hand.

Desmond Mills Jr., one of the officers arrested for murder a man in Memphis, graduated from...
Desmond Mills Jr., one of the officers arrested for murder a man in Memphis, graduated from Bloomfield High School in 2008.(Memphis police)

Ballin also encourages the public to “use caution and patience in judging Mills’ actions”. He said he is confident that his Mills did not cross or commit the crimes charged against him.

Mills along with four former officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols were taken into custody at 201 Poplar on Jan. 26.

They are charged with: official misconduct thru unauthorized exercise of official power, official misconduct thru failure to perform a duty imposed by law, official oppression, second-degree murder, aggravated assault - act in concert, aggravated kidnapping causing bodily injury, and aggravated kidnapping while possessing a weapon.

Mills is out of jail on a $250,000 bond.

He will appear in court along with the other four officers on February 17 at 9 a.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport, La.
Captain Shreve coach/teacher put on leave after video surfaces on social media
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
A child of an employee was bitten by a dog at Caddo Middle Magnet on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 and...
GRAPHIC: Child attacked by dog at Caddo Middle Magnet, bitten in rear
Robby Lerille, 33, is accused of leading police on a high speed chase through Bossier and...
High speed chase suspect accidentally released from hospital; police searching for him
WANTED: Shreveport police say they have a warrant to arrest 51-year-old Carlin Cotton on a...
Shreveport man found guilty of killing brother

Latest News

Both images are Lee Buckner with long hair and short hair.
SPD asks for public’s help finding alleged murder suspect
Math teacher/coach at Captain Shreve put on leave over social media video
Math teacher/coach at Captain Shreve put on leave over social media video
Train derailment in Keachi causes road closure, evacuation of part of Keachi
A child of an employee was bitten by a dog at Caddo Middle Magnet on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 and...
GRAPHIC: Child attacked by dog at Caddo Middle Magnet, bitten in rear