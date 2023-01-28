Ask the Doctor
Train derailment in Keachi causes road closure, evacuation of part of Keachi

(WEAU)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST
KEACHI, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office(CPSO), a train derailment near Keithville-Keatchie Road has caused a road closure.

In the early morning, on Jan. 28, between 3-4 a.m., CPSO posted on Facebook in reference to a train derailment near Keithville-Keatchie Road. The derailment accordingly caused a chemical spill and evacuation of an area in Keachi, La.

The road is currently closed and this is preventing passage into DeSoto Parish.

Southbound lanes are being directed to turn east on Keithville-Keatchie Road or turn around.

CPSO is urging citizens to avoid the area and find another route.

