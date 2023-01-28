Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Suspect in Madison Brooks case arrested for alleged rape in 2020

Kaivon Washington.
Kaivon Washington.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Kaivon Washington, one of the suspects arrested for the alleged rape of LSU student Madison Brooks, is now facing a first-degree rape charge in Livingston Parish for a separate alleged incident that took place in Walker in 2020.

Detectives with the Walker Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Washington Friday, Jan. 27, after they say a witness came forward and corroborated details about an alleged incident that took place years ago.

Washington turned himself in to the Livingston Parish Detention Center Friday night and is facing a charge of first-degree rape.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport, La.
Captain Shreve coach/teacher put on leave after video surfaces on social media
A child of an employee was bitten by a dog at Caddo Middle Magnet on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 and...
GRAPHIC: Child attacked by dog at Caddo Middle Magnet, bitten in rear
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
Robby Lerille, 33, is accused of leading police on a high speed chase through Bossier and...
High speed chase suspect accidentally released from hospital; police searching for him
WANTED: Shreveport police say they have a warrant to arrest 51-year-old Carlin Cotton on a...
Shreveport man found guilty of killing brother

Latest News

SPD called to Kings Hwy.
Man fatally shot on East Kings Highway
Madison Brooks
Family of Madison Brooks announces funeral arrangements
Criminal Defense Attorney Blake Ballin
Tyre Nichols: Attorney of 1 former MPD officer ‘urges public to use caution in judging actions’
Both images are Lee Buckner with long hair and short hair.
SPD asks for public’s help finding alleged murder suspect
Math teacher/coach at Captain Shreve put on leave over social media video
Math teacher/coach at Captain Shreve put on leave over social media video