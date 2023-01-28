SPD asks for public’s help finding alleged murder suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) and Shreveport Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for alleged second-degree murder.

It happened on Sept. 5, Lee Buckner, 43, allegedly committed a murder on the 4500 block of North Market. Now SPD has issued warrants for his arrest. It is assumed that Buckner may either be in the Dallas, Texas area or the Natchitoches, Louisiana area.

Police say Buckner may have changed his appearance.

If you know the whereabouts of Buckner, please contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300.

The Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a minimum reward of $2,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of Buckner. Tips can be submitted through the app, P3Tips, or by calling 318-673-7373. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

