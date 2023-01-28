Rain chances going forward

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Keep the umbrellas handy over the next week as we’ll see several rounds of rain push through the ArkLaTex. As much as 3-4 inches could fall on average across the area through next Thursday. We’ll turn colder as well after seeing some milder weather this weekend.

Today we are tracking scattered showers throughout the region. It not enough to cancel plans over but it will be a nuisance throughout the day. Highs will reach the low-60s and it will be windy at times. Lows tonight drop to around 60 as the southerly wind and cloud cover will not allow for much cooling.

Heavier rain is expected at times tomorrow with some thunderstorms possible. The rain chances continue into this week nearly every day as temperatures drop.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.