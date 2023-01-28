Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Man fatally shot on East Kings Highway

SPD called to Kings Hwy.
SPD called to Kings Hwy.(Storyblocks.com)
By Jade Myers and Amia Lewis
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 3 p.m. on Jan. 28, the Shreveport Police Department found a man shot on East Kings Highway near Camp Bow Wow.

According to SPD, a white male in his thirties was fatally shot, and there was more than one shot fired. Police say it’s possible the man’s injuries were self-inflicted.

SPD investigating a shooting.
SPD investigating a shooting.(KSLA)

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport, La.
Captain Shreve coach/teacher put on leave after video surfaces on social media
A child of an employee was bitten by a dog at Caddo Middle Magnet on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 and...
GRAPHIC: Child attacked by dog at Caddo Middle Magnet, bitten in rear
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
Robby Lerille, 33, is accused of leading police on a high speed chase through Bossier and...
High speed chase suspect accidentally released from hospital; police searching for him
WANTED: Shreveport police say they have a warrant to arrest 51-year-old Carlin Cotton on a...
Shreveport man found guilty of killing brother

Latest News

Madison Brooks
Family of Madison Brooks announces funeral arrangements
Criminal Defense Attorney Blake Ballin
Tyre Nichols: Attorney of 1 former MPD officer ‘urges public to use caution in judging actions’
Both images are Lee Buckner with long hair and short hair.
SPD asks for public’s help finding alleged murder suspect
Math teacher/coach at Captain Shreve put on leave over social media video
Math teacher/coach at Captain Shreve put on leave over social media video