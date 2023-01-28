Man fatally shot on East Kings Highway
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 3 p.m. on Jan. 28, the Shreveport Police Department found a man shot on East Kings Highway near Camp Bow Wow.
According to SPD, a white male in his thirties was fatally shot, and there was more than one shot fired. Police say it’s possible the man’s injuries were self-inflicted.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story.
