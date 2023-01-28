Ask the Doctor
Family of Madison Brooks announces funeral arrangements

Madison Brooks
Madison Brooks(Source: Alpha Phi Sorority)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Funeral arrangements for LSU student Madison Brooks have been set, the family announced on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Visitation for the 19-year-old sophomore from Covington will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington on Friday, Feb. 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1 p.m. at the same location.

Brooks will be laid to rest at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Covington.

Brooks died after being hit by a vehicle in the roadway on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 15. The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Burbank Drive near Pelican Lakes Parkway, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The family was able to donate her heart and kidneys to save others.

