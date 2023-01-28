Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

6 arrested in Smith County juvenile sex operation sting

From top left clockwise: Jose Hernandez, Matthew Organ, James Amos, Delano Roosevelt Phelps,...
From top left clockwise: Jose Hernandez, Matthew Organ, James Amos, Delano Roosevelt Phelps, Monterrey Lobo.(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Attorney General’s office made a string of arrests this week in connection with suspects they say attempted to have sex with underage girls.

According to the arrest affidavits, these arrests were made between Tuesday and Thursday via sting operations set up by law enforcement officers with the attorney general’s office, in which they would pose as underage girls, luring the suspects to agree to pay for various sex acts while also having them acknowledge that the girls were under the legal age of consent. The suspects were then told to meet the girls at a specified location in Smith County where they were then arrested.

The suspects arrested include Jose Hernandez, 37, of Tyler; Matthew Organ, 44, of Whitehouse; Delano Roosevelt Phelps, 89, of Tyler; James Amos, 54, of Flint; Charles McLarty III, 75, of Flint; and Monterrey Lobo, 47, of Jacksonville.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport, La.
Captain Shreve coach/teacher put on leave after video surfaces on social media
A child of an employee was bitten by a dog at Caddo Middle Magnet on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 and...
GRAPHIC: Child attacked by dog at Caddo Middle Magnet, bitten in rear
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
Robby Lerille, 33, is accused of leading police on a high speed chase through Bossier and...
High speed chase suspect accidentally released from hospital; police searching for him
WANTED: Shreveport police say they have a warrant to arrest 51-year-old Carlin Cotton on a...
Shreveport man found guilty of killing brother

Latest News

SPD called to Kings Hwy.
Man fatally shot on East Kings Highway
Madison Brooks
Family of Madison Brooks announces funeral arrangements
Criminal Defense Attorney Blake Ballin
Tyre Nichols: Attorney of 1 former MPD officer ‘urges public to use caution in judging actions’
Both images are Lee Buckner with long hair and short hair.
SPD asks for public’s help finding alleged murder suspect
Math teacher/coach at Captain Shreve put on leave over social media video
Math teacher/coach at Captain Shreve put on leave over social media video