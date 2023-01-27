Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Woman critically injured in Sugar Lane mass shooting pronounced dead

A 3-year-old boy continues to fight for his life
Eight people were shot when someone fired upon a residence on Sugar Lane.
Eight people were shot when someone fired upon a residence on Sugar Lane.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman who was shot along with seven other people on Sugar Lane has died.

Latounda Bryant, 33, died at 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Ochsner LSU Health. She had been receiving treatment since the mass shooting that took place on Jan. 22.

Eight people, including three small children, were injured that day, with a 3-year-old boy still in life-threatening condition.

The shooting is under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

RELATED
‘Sad and depraved’: Shreveport minister reacts to mass shooting that injured multiple juveniles
5 adults, 3 children shot in Shreveport residence

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead in a home in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard on Tues., Jan....
3 found dead for ‘several days’ in Fairgrounds-area home, including 14-year-old girl, identified by coroner
One person was killed in a crash at Benton Road (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road on...
Driver dies after crash at Benton at Brownlee
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student
One person is dead and three others are hurt after a three-vehicle wreck in DeSoto Parish that...
DOTD worker killed in crash in DeSoto Parish
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky

Latest News

Meet the new owners of Main Squeeze in Bossier City, Jon and Taylor Shellhaas, a military...
Barksdale couple gifted Main Squeeze location in Bossier after turning store around
Video obtained by WAFB shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Reggie's the night of her death.
Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement
At least six or seven people, including four juveniles, were shot when someone fired upon a...
5 adults, 3 children shot in Shreveport residence
Southern University at Shreveport
SUSLA to interview final candidates for chancellor position