Woman critically injured in Sugar Lane mass shooting pronounced dead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman who was shot along with seven other people on Sugar Lane has died.

Latounda Bryant, 33, died at 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Ochsner LSU Health. She had been receiving treatment since the mass shooting that took place on Jan. 22.

Eight people, including three small children, were injured that day, with a 3-year-old boy still in life-threatening condition.

The shooting is under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

