Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of deadly crash; Reggie’s releases statement

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Newly-obtained video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving the Tigerland bar, Reggie’s, the night of her death.

The video first shows four people walking across the street toward a parking lot. Sources told WAFB the next person seen crossing the street is Brooks, who catches up to the young men as they leave.

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department said she left Reggie’s that night with four guys she had just met at the bar. Two of those guys are accused of raping her. After they dropped her off, she was hit by a car on Burbank Drive.

Reggie’s has had its liquor license suspended after one of the underage suspects told police the group was drinking at the bar that night. Reggie’s released an official statement on Thursday, Jan. 26, about the ongoing investigation.

The owner of Reggie’s has fully cooperated with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, and the East Baton Rouge ABC office since their first requests for assistance in their ongoing investigations and will continue to do so. We look forward to meeting with State ATC and East Baton Rouge ABC officials as soon as possible to address their concerns and to insure they have all of the complete and accurate facts and all information they require to complete their investigation.

I-TEAM: 3 suspects in Madison Brooks rape case bond out of prison

OTHER RELATED STORIES:

Arrest documents show Brooks left a bar near LSU’s campus with three men and a 17-year-old male. She was standing in a dark portion of Burbank Drive near Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. on Jan. 15 when she was hit by a vehicle driven by a ride-share driver, investigators said. Brooks later died at a hospital.

Three of the men accused of participating in or witnessing a sexual encounter involving Brooks before her death bonded out of prison, according to records from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Everett Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, bonded out of jail on Tuesday, Jan. 24, according to their attorneys. The men appeared before 19th Judicial District Judge Brad Myers earlier that day to determine their pre-trial bond amounts. Lee’s bond was set at $75,000, and Carver’s bond was set at $50,000, records show.

Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, who was given a $150,000 bond, bonded out of jail on Thursday, Jan. 26, jail records show.

The underaged suspect, who was arrested and charged with rape for allegedly having sex with the student, had his pre-trial bond hearing pushed back to February.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.