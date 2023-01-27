Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

VIDEO: Massive 4-foot-long eel washes up on beach, surprises researcher

A 4-foot-long American eel was discovered at a Texas beach. (Source: Jace Tunnell, reserve director at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A massive eel is gaining attention after a marine researcher shared his rare find on a Texas beach.

Jace Tunnell, with the University of Texas Marine Science Institute, shared a video this week of a 4-foot-long American eel that he spotted in the sand.

Tunnell called the find “rare” as this American eel was “as big as they get.” He said the fish was likely a female, as they go into the ocean to spawn up to four million eggs before dying.

The reserve director for the Marine Science Institute said American eels could be typically found in the Gulf of Mexico with the smaller ones usually used for fishing bait.

Tunnell can be seen exploring several beach areas and spotting other unique creatures and items in his #beachcoming videos shared on Mission-Aransas Reserve’s Facebook page.

According to Tunnell, some of his previous finds during his beach surveys include thousands of sea stars, unique shells, and a scalloped hammerhead shark in the Gulf of Mexico.

American eels reportedly live mostly in freshwater before heading to the ocean for spawning.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead in a home in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard on Tues., Jan....
3 found dead for ‘several days’ in Fairgrounds-area home, including 14-year-old girl, identified by coroner
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student
One person was killed in a crash at Benton Road (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road on...
Driver dies after crash at Benton at Brownlee
Video obtained by WAFB shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Reggie's the night of her death.
Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement
One person is dead and three others are hurt after a three-vehicle wreck in DeSoto Parish that...
DOTD worker killed in crash in DeSoto Parish

Latest News

Brianne Chapman protests during the sentencing hearing for Julian Khater and George Tanios, at...
Man gets prison for attacking Capitol officer who later died
McDonald's says it has begun testing strawless lids in some U.S. cities.
McDonald’s is testing new strawless lids at select locations
WANTED: Shreveport police say they have a warrant to arrest 51-year-old Carlin Cotton on a...
Shreveport man found guilty of killing brother
People visit the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in...
Auschwitz anniversary marked as peace again shattered by war
This photo shows David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi. Video released...
Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack