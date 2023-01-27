Sunny and nice Friday; Rain chances going forward

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! The weekend is almost upon us and today will be a fantastic day to welcome it. Sunny skies all day like yesterday, but this time we will see warmer temperatures with highs in the low-60s. Southwesterly wind is the main reason we will be warming up more today and why we will only be dropping to the low-40s tonight as cloud cover increases.

Tomorrow, cloudy skies throughout the day with highs in the low-60s. Scattered light to moderate showers will be an issue all day so be sure to take an umbrella with you if attending parades. It will not be a complete washout so you should not cancel your plans, in this meteorologist’s opinion, though it will be cloudy all day. Lows tomorrow night will stay warm, the upper-50s.

Rain all week starting on Sunday with more widespread showers to finish off the weekend. This coming week we have rain chances every single day through the rest of the forecast. Temperatures will start off Monday in the low-60s and they will fall down to the 40s by Wednesday and Thursday. Some days we will be flirting with wintry precipitation.

