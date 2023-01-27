Ask the Doctor
SPD looking for runaway 16-year-old girl

Kyleina Figueroa, 16.
Kyleina Figueroa, 16.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is looking for a 16-year-old girl who ran away from her home.

On Jan. 13, a 16-year-old girl, Kyleina Figueroa ran away from her home on Pennsylvania Avenue in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Kyleina Figueroa, 16.
Kyleina Figueroa, 16.

Figueroa is described as being 5′6″ inches tall and weighing approximately 130 - 135 lbs. The teen has dark brown hair that goes down to the middle of her back and brown eyes.

SPD is asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact them at 318-673-7300 #3.

