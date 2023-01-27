Soggy stretch ahead with multiple rounds of rain through next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Keep the umbrellas handy over the next week...we’ll see several rounds of rain push through the ArkLaTex. As much as 3-4 inches could fall on average across the area trough next Thursday. We’ll turn colder as well after seeing some milder weather this weekend.

Skies will be clear this evening, but look for clouds to move back in after midnight. Temperatures will drop back into the low 40s by late evening, but may go back up a few degrees toward morning.

Gray skies and scattered showers are likely on Saturday. It won’t rain everywhere and those that get wet will only see light precipitation. Temperatures will warm into the low 60s despite the lack of sunshine. The chance for rain is around 40%.

Rain will become more widespread and heavier through the day on Sunday. Some thunderstorms are likely, especially around and south of I-20, but no severe weather is expected. Rain amounts could reach 1 to 2 inches before the end of the day. Temperatures will warm into the mid 60s early in the day, but likely cool back into the 50s by afternoon. The chance of rain is up to 70%.

The wet weather will taper off Sunday night with dry weather expected at the start of the day Monday. By Monday afternoon though more showers are expected to return. Highs Monday will run close to 60 and that will likely be the warmest we get all week.

Widespread rain and showers are likely Tuesday into Wednesday. Another inch or 2 of rain could fall through midweek. Temperatures will be trending downward with highs only around 50 Tuesday and only in the mid 40s Wednesday.

Rain will start to taper off on Thursday with dry weather and possibly some sunshine back on Friday. We’ll stay cooler than average for early February with highs only in the 40s to near 50 and morning lows in the 30s by the end of the week.

