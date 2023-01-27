Shreveport man found guilty of killing brother

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man accused of killing his brother after an argument has been found guilty.

Carlin Tremell Cotton, 53, was found guilty for second-degree murder in connection to the Aug, 18, 2021 death of his brother, 45-year-old Cedric Cemoyne Fuller.

On the day of the incident, Cotton went to the home of Fuller’s mother and got into an altercation with him. Witnesses reported hearing two bursts of gunfire and seeing Fuller bleeding face-down in a puddle. Pathology reports show Fuller was shot five times from behind. Two of those shots were fatal hits.

Fuller was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where he died from his injuries. Cotton called 911 and admitted to shooting Fuller. However, he fled for two months before being arrested in Bossier.

On Feb. 14, Cotton faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

