MISSING: Teen last seen on Borden Lane in Shreveport

Isiahdrien Harp, 15
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

On Jan. 20, Isiahdrien Harp, 15, was last seen in the 6000 block of Borden Lane. Harp is 5′ 8″ tall and weighs about 155 lbs. He has brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a uniform polo shirt and khaki shorts.

Anyone with information about Harp’s whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300.

