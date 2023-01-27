Ask the Doctor
Memphis braces for release of video showing Tyre Nichols beaten by police

Growing reaction tonight after 5 former Memphis police offers were charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. (CNN, WMC, WHBQ, Memphis Police Dept)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(CNN) - At this hour, Memphis is on edge as the city - and many others across the nation - prepare for the release of police body camera and sky camera video Friday evening showing what is expected to be disturbing video of Tyre Nichols being brutally beaten by five now-former Memphis police officers.

A released police scanner audio offered a small glimpse into what happened between Memphis police officers and Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7 after he was pulled over for reckless driving.

Police said a confrontation occurred and pepper spray was used, then Nichols fled on foot.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video in this story may contain content some may find disturbing.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Officials are calling for calm ahead of the release. (Source: CNN/WMC/WHBQ/NICHOLS FAMILY/MEMPHIS CITY COUNCIL/MEMPHIS POLICE/BROADCASTIFY)

“There was another altercation at a nearby location at which the serious injuries were experienced by Mr. Nichols. After some period of time of waiting around afterwards he was taken away by ambulance,” Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said.

Nichols died in the hospital three days after his encounter with police.

Five former officers have each been charged with second degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

Nichols’ mother said she hopes protests are peaceful after the video is released.

“I didn’t see it, but from what I hear, it’s going to be horrific. But I want each and every one of you to protest in peace,” RowVaughn Wells said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

