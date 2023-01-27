Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

McDonald’s is testing new strawless lids at select locations

McDonald's says it has begun testing strawless lids in some U.S. cities.
McDonald's says it has begun testing strawless lids in some U.S. cities.(McDonald's via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - McDonald’s has started testing strawless lids at select restaurant locations.

The new plastic lids reportedly have a pullback tab to prevent the drink from splashing out. To drink from it, customers must pull the tab back and slot it into a small opening.

McDonald’s said the redesign is part of its multiyear effort to make restaurants more environmentally friendly.

The burger chain said it hopes to cut down on small plastics that could harm wildlife and pollute the ocean.

Restaurant Business Online reports customers can still request a straw if needed.

McDonald’s has not immediately released which locations are currently testing the strawless lids.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead in a home in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard on Tues., Jan....
3 found dead for ‘several days’ in Fairgrounds-area home, including 14-year-old girl, identified by coroner
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student
One person was killed in a crash at Benton Road (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road on...
Driver dies after crash at Benton at Brownlee
Video obtained by WAFB shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Reggie's the night of her death.
Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement
One person is dead and three others are hurt after a three-vehicle wreck in DeSoto Parish that...
DOTD worker killed in crash in DeSoto Parish

Latest News

Brianne Chapman protests during the sentencing hearing for Julian Khater and George Tanios, at...
Man gets prison for attacking Capitol officer who later died
WANTED: Shreveport police say they have a warrant to arrest 51-year-old Carlin Cotton on a...
Shreveport man found guilty of killing brother
People visit the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in...
Auschwitz anniversary marked as peace again shattered by war
This photo shows David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi. Video released...
Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack