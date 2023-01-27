Law enforcement caution safety ahead of parade season

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff Department, Shreveport Police Department, and other local agencies held a media briefing on Jan. 26 to discuss public safety ahead of the parade season.

The officers placed an emphasis on using your common sense.

“We love everybody having fun. We want people to. Law enforcement isn’t about keeping from having fun. It’s about keeping people safe. Just all common sense kind of things and that’s why we encourage folks to monitor their drinking cause sometimes when you get to drinking, your common sense kind of waivers a tiny bit and you do foolish things, “said one of the officers.

Police want people to be able to enjoy Mardi Gras festivities without any foolishness.

“And when you do foolish things, we have to get involved, and then it takes our services away from other things that are more pressing. Somebody has to be the adult in the room sometimes, and as law enforcement, we catch ourselves occasionally having to be the adult in the room,” said the officer.

Some tips to follow are:

No underage drinking

No glass containers of any kind

Do not cross any barriers

No need to fight because there’s enough beads for everyone

Leave with everything you came with including trash

In case of an emergency, there will be signs along the parade routes that will display a number

When contacting police, be sure to give them that location number in order to locate you quickly

