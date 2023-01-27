Ask the Doctor
High speed chase suspect accidentally released from hospital; police searching for him

Robby Lerille, 33, is accused of leading police on a high speed chase through Bossier and...
By Doug Warner
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(KSLA) - Law enforcement officials are currently searching for a suspect involved in a high speed chase through multiple parishes after he was accidentally released from the hospital before police were notified.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, Robby Lerille, 33, of Monroe, was arrested after a high speed chase through Bossier and Webster parishes. However, police say he was accidentally released from a local hospital before police were notified.

Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night, Haughton Police say they tried to pull Lerille over during a traffic stop for allegedly not having a license plate on his motorcycle. Police say Lerille sped away, and led them on a chase along I-20, south on US 371, then east on Nursery Road south of Sibley. Lerille eventually crashed near the doorstep of a house. Family at the home shot video of the incident.

Haughton Police say Lerille was under the influence of drugs when he struggled with officers during his arrest. He’s charged with possession of drugs, flight from an officer, and resisting arrest. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the incident/arrest.

