GRAPHIC: Child attacked by dog at Caddo Middle Magnet, bitten in rear

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A child had to be taken to the hospital Friday after being bitten by a dog while at school.

Officials with Caddo Schools say around 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, a dog belonging to a neighbor near Caddo Middle Magnet was accidentally let loose and got on campus. One child, who is the child of an employee, was bitten in the rear and taken to a local hospital. The child is not a student at the school.

GRAPHIC VIDEO

Students were outside at PE class when the attack happened. No students were bitten, school officials say. The child’s condition is currently unknown.

At least one parent says the same dog had gotten onto the playground earlier in the week too.

