Furry Friends Friday: Waffles, french bulldog teaches importance of fostering

Waffles visits KSLA
Waffles visits KSLA(ksla)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Waffles, a french bulldog with special needs, teaches us a lesson on how important fostering is.

On Jan. 27, Parish Paws brings in a new friend to meet KSLA. Waffles is a french bulldog that lights up the room despite being unable to use his back legs.

Waffles luckily already found his forever home, but his arrival to Parish Paws was a rocky one. At first, Waffles could only drag his back legs, and if it wasn’t for a foster he would not have been able to get the help he needed. Now, Waffles will be getting physical therapy and then traveling to his forever home in Maryland.

Waffles visits KSLA
Parish Paws wants to remind the public that fostering pets helps save lives, just like little Waffles’. To fill out the application to foster out, visit https://www.parishpaws.org/foster-contract-application.html.

If you are interested in adopting a new furry friend for your family, visit https://www.parishpaws.org/ to see available pets and start an application.

