Community comes together in prayer for victims of Sugar Lane mass shooting

A Prayer vigil was held for victims of a mass shooting that took place on Sunday.
By Michael Barnes
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After the shooting that happened on Sugar Lane, the community gathered in abundance for a prayer vigil on the corner of David Raines and MLK Drive. The community came together to extend their hearts and show love to the family affected in the incident.

Tabatha Taylor, District 8 City Council member, said tonight (Jan. 26) is the first step to a stronger and safer community.

“So thankful that everybody is here this evening. This is what our city needs: black, white, democrat, republican. A diverse city with a lot of love that wants to raise that level of hope and integrity in the city of Shreveport. It is so needed. Love is always the number one factor,” said Taylor.

While none of the affected family was able to attend the vigil, Taylor said the community is standing in for them, accepting the prayers and healing.

The gathering was very successful, and a lot of people came out to show support for the family during this difficult time.

There were community leaders and community members standing together to show what community really meant.

