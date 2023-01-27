Bowie Co. deputy discusses why he’s returning to the force after being shot in head by suspect
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - While he was once a “fallen” hero, Lt. Scott Lillis is back on his feet and back on-duty with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office.
He returns from a 5-month hiatus after recovering from being shot in the head by a murder suspect during a traffic stop. The incident, while taking a physical toll on Lt. Lillis, also put a financial burden on his family, but he says the community came together for him in ways he never imagined.
PREVIOUS VIDEO
“The contact and the prayers, and the well wishes, the financial gifts to help out pay bills... it made my life easier at the moment of recovery. It lessened the burden and stress of paying bills. The gratitude and support were really showing,” said Lt. Lillis in an interview with KSLA Friday, Jan. 27.
During the interview, Lt. Lillis spoke about why he decided to continue his work with the sheriff’s office, and how he’s handling his return.
