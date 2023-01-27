Ask the Doctor
Bowie Co. deputy discusses why he’s returning to the force after being shot in head by suspect

Lt. Scott Lillis is back on-duty at the Bowie County Sheriff's Office after being shot in the...
By Michael Barnes
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - While he was once a “fallen” hero, Lt. Scott Lillis is back on his feet and back on-duty with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office.

He returns from a 5-month hiatus after recovering from being shot in the head by a murder suspect during a traffic stop. The incident, while taking a physical toll on Lt. Lillis, also put a financial burden on his family, but he says the community came together for him in ways he never imagined.

PREVIOUS VIDEO

Lt. Scott Lillis returns to work after being shot in the head while on duty.

“The contact and the prayers, and the well wishes, the financial gifts to help out pay bills... it made my life easier at the moment of recovery. It lessened the burden and stress of paying bills. The gratitude and support were really showing,” said Lt. Lillis in an interview with KSLA Friday, Jan. 27.

Lt. Scott Lillis is back on-duty at the Bowie County Sheriff's Office after being shot in the head by a murder suspect back in August of 2022.(KSLA)

During the interview, Lt. Lillis spoke about why he decided to continue his work with the sheriff’s office, and how he’s handling his return.

