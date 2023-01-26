Ask the Doctor
Video shows man stealing 6-foot gorilla statue from antique store

Security video from an antique store in Maryland shows a thief stealing a giant statue of a gorilla. (Source: Montgomery County Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (Gray News) - Security video from an antique store in Maryland shows a thief stealing a giant statue of a gorilla.

The Montgomery County Police Department said the theft happened at 3:18 a.m. Wednesday.

Video shows a man pull up in an older model Chevrolet Colorado Z71, get out of the vehicle and walk up to the statue. He then cuts the cable that was locking the gorilla to the front of the store, loads it into the truck and leaves the scene.

The owner of the antique store said the statue, named “Murphy,” had already been sold, but still needed to be shipped to a hotel in Africa.

Police are looking for the suspect in the video and asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Callers can remain anonymous.

