Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Sweetheart of a Deal Sweepstakes
Advertise With Us

Tyler man pleads guilty in traffic deaths of 2 young boys

Hayden Malone (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Hayden Malone (Source: Gregg County Jail website)(Gregg County Jail website)
By KLTV News Staff and Jamey Boyum
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler will be sent to prison after he pleaded guilty to a 2022 incident that left two young boys dead.

Hayden Malone, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault on Thursday in a Gregg County court.

Malone received 15 years each for the two intoxication manslaughter charges and 10 years each for the intoxication assault charges. The sentences will be served concurrently in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility.

On Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, while driving on State Highway 149 in Gregg County, Malone crashed his car into another vehicle with multiple passengers. Two boys, ages five months and two years, died after being transported to hospitals in Dallas and Shreveport, respectively.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and three others are hurt after a three-vehicle wreck in DeSoto Parish that...
DOTD worker killed in crash in DeSoto Parish
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Three people were found dead in a home in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard on Tues., Jan....
3 found dead for ‘several days’ in Fairgrounds-area home, including 14-year-old girl, identified by coroner
One person was killed in a crash at Benton Road (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road on...
Driver dies after crash at Benton at Brownlee
Bossier City police investigate gunfire Jan. 24, 2023, at Wingstop on Airline Drive in Bossier...
Bullets fly along busy Bossier City street

Latest News

HBCU track & field championship coming to Shreveport
HBCU track & field championship coming to Shreveport
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case.
I-TEAM: 3 suspects in Madison Brooks rape case bond out of prison
ATM theft on the rise
Two men sentenced for multiple ATM burglaries
Gas prices in the ArkLaTex on the rise again