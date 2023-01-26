Ask the Doctor
Two men sentenced for multiple ATM burglaries

By Amia Lewis
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Two men from Houston have been sentenced to prison for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

According to Eastern District of Texas Attorney’s Office, Teddrick Solomon, 26, and Corde St. Jules, 21, pleaded guilty to in 2022 to conspiracy to commit bank theft. On Jan. 24, 2023, Solomon was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution of $257,789. On the next day (Jan. 25), St. Jules was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $257,789 as well.

According to information presented in court, Solomon and St. Jules, along with others, conspired to burglarize ATMs in the Bowie County area. On Jan. 26, 2021, an ATM at the Texar Federal Credit Union on Gibson Lane in Texarkana was burglarized and approximately $127,654 was stolen. Days later on Feb. 2, an ATM located at the Texar Federal Credit Union on W. 7th Street in Wake Village, Texas, was also burglarized and approximately $10,513 was stolen.

In each burglary, one of the co-conspirators stole a pickup truck, and then the defendants attached chains to the ATM and used the stolen truck to break open the ATM.  There was approximately $60,000 in damage done to each ATM, say officials with the attorney’s office.

