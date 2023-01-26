Sunny Thursday and Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! We have a beautiful day ahead of us but it will be a bit chilly throughout the day with highs in the low-50s. Nothing impacting your plans or travel here in the ArkLaTex will be happening today besides sunshine. Tonight, lows will drop to the 30s once again.

Tomorrow, it will be warmer and the sunshine will continue. Highs will eventually reach the very low-60s but if you miss you’ll hit the upper-50s which won’t be too bad. Nothing will be impacting your Friday evening plans either as we will stay dry and relatively clear going into the night with lows in the low-40s.

We have rain chances moving in this weekend and unfortunately, plenty of days of it going forward. Cloudy skies throughout the weekend but it will at least be warmer with highs in the low and mid-60s. More rain chances going into next week with a trend downward in the temeprature.

