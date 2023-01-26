Oil city man arrested for stabbing family member

OIL CITY, La. (KSLA) -The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) has arrested a man, who stabbed a family member three times, after a traffic stop.

On Jan. 25, at 3:33 p.m., CPSO was called to a home on the 1400 block of Highway 538 in reference to a stabbing. One person was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

While on the scene, deputies saw Timothy Humphrey, 30, pass by in a vehicle. Humphrey was detained in a traffic stop.

After an investigation, deputies allegedly discovered Humphrey stabbed a family member three times during an altercation.

Humphrey was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for aggravated battery.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.