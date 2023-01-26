Ask the Doctor
NWS confirms EF-1 tornado in Pointe Coupee Parish where multiple mobile homes overturned

Multiple mobile homes damaged and flipped over from severe weather in Pointe Coupee Parish.
Multiple mobile homes damaged and flipped over from severe weather in Pointe Coupee Parish.(Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Multiple mobile homes overturned during the storms in Pointe Coupee Parish on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and weather experts have confirmed it was due to a tornado.

The National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday, Jan. 25, that an EF-1 tornado hit Ventress, La. with maximum winds estimated around 90 mph.

The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office stated that a tornado hit Morel Lane, flipping one unoccupied mobile home and leaving two others totaled. Two of the three mobile homes impacted were not strapped down.

Pointe Coupee Parish Government has opened a reception/warming station at the Scott Civic Center located at 1200 Major Parkway, New Roads, La. The reception center will allow for citizens to charge devices and provide a place to get out of the cold weather. Please bring any necessary comfort items, snacks, blankets, pillows, charging cables, etc. It will open at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Pictures of the damage were sent from the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple power outages and trees blocking roadways were reported around the parish.

Three people suffered moderate injuries and were transferred to Pointe Coupee General Hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

