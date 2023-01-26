Niblett’s Bluff homeowner warned by husband moments before disaster

Niblett’s Bluff, LA (KPLC) - The community of Niblett’s Bluff in Calcasieu Parish was hit hard by the storms Tuesday evening.

“We have goats, my son shows 4H. Their barn was disintegrated, the fence knocked down, some of them were bleeding,” homeowner Mandy Hubert said.

Hubert was still shaken up Wednesday after a storm that forced her family to take shelter.

Her husband was at work watching storm coverage on KPLC and warned them moments before disaster struck.

“We all jumped in the shower, and next thing you know we heard the rumbling coming and we just hunkered down and waited for it to be over. It came and went just as quick,” Hubert said.

Hubert then went outside to assess the damage and saw that her camper was completely flipped over.

The strong winds also pushed the shed off its platform.

Fortunately the home went untouched and no one was injured other than the goats having minor scratches, but Hubert is just thankful her family is safe.

“I mean a hurricane is bad and it’s long lasting, but this was so fast and knowing what could have happened, but I’m grateful that we’re good,” Hubert said.

The Huberts and many households throughout Southwest Louisiana that suffered from the storms are deciding how to move forward.

“Right now it’s just cleaning, and we’re trying to get the shelter fixed for the goats first. That way we can get them out the horse trailer and then just take it step by step,” Hubert said.

