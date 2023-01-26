Multiple streets in Bossier undergoing improvements; some road closures planned

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A number of streets in Bossier City are about to undergo repairs as part of the 2023 City Wide Street Improvements Phase 1 project.

The city says the $1.7 million project will begin Friday, Jan. 27 with construction on Mondello Way in north Bossier. Crews will be working to replace a drainage structure there, and provide a patch, mill, and asphalt overlay. Some of the work will require road closures. Signage will be in place to let drivers know. The construction is expected to last about a week. During the road work, drivers will be able to access North Bossier Park via Old Brownlee Road, while the Bossier Tennis Center can be accessed using Mondello Way.

OTHER STREETS THAT WILL BE IMPROVED DURING THE PROJECT

Bossier Elementary alleyway north of the school between E 3rd and Traffic streets

Inda Street

Northpark and Highland drives

Broadway Drive

Waller Avenue

June Lane

Signage will be in place while work is going on in the above listed areas. Drivers should use extra caution while traveling through construction zones.

City officials say the whole project is expected to finish some time in mid-spring.

