Multiple streets in Bossier undergoing improvements; some road closures planned

(Source: MGN)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A number of streets in Bossier City are about to undergo repairs as part of the 2023 City Wide Street Improvements Phase 1 project.

The city says the $1.7 million project will begin Friday, Jan. 27 with construction on Mondello Way in north Bossier. Crews will be working to replace a drainage structure there, and provide a patch, mill, and asphalt overlay. Some of the work will require road closures. Signage will be in place to let drivers know. The construction is expected to last about a week. During the road work, drivers will be able to access North Bossier Park via Old Brownlee Road, while the Bossier Tennis Center can be accessed using Mondello Way.

OTHER STREETS THAT WILL BE IMPROVED DURING THE PROJECT

  • Bossier Elementary alleyway north of the school between E 3rd and Traffic streets
  • Inda Street
  • Northpark and Highland drives
  • Broadway Drive
  • Waller Avenue
  • June Lane

Signage will be in place while work is going on in the above listed areas. Drivers should use extra caution while traveling through construction zones.

City officials say the whole project is expected to finish some time in mid-spring.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

